Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)

Earnings results for West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber has generated $9.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. Earnings for West Fraser Timber are expected to decrease by -56.07% in the coming year, from $27.09 to $11.90 per share. West Fraser Timber has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for West Fraser Timber stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for WFG. The average twelve-month price target for West Fraser Timber is $134.33 with a high price target of $175.00 and a low price target of $99.00.

on WFG’s analyst rating history

West Fraser Timber has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $134.33, West Fraser Timber has a forecasted upside of 58.1% from its current price of $84.99. West Fraser Timber has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber has a dividend yield of 0.93%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. West Fraser Timber does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of West Fraser Timber is 8.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, West Fraser Timber will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.64% next year. This indicates that West Fraser Timber will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)

In the past three months, West Fraser Timber insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 55.36% of the stock of West Fraser Timber is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG



Earnings for West Fraser Timber are expected to decrease by -56.07% in the coming year, from $27.09 to $11.90 per share. The P/E ratio of West Fraser Timber is 9.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of West Fraser Timber is 9.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.48.

More latest stories: here