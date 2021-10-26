Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

Earnings results for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business earned $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has generated $3.79 earnings per share over the last year ($2.38 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.0. Earnings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies are expected to grow by 15.55% in the coming year, from $4.31 to $4.98 per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160751”.

Analyst Opinion on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for WAB. The average twelve-month price target for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is $100.00 with a high price target of $110.00 and a low price target of $90.00.

on WAB’s analyst rating history

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $100.00, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a forecasted upside of 7.6% from its current price of $92.91. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a dividend yield of 0.52%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is 12.66%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.64% next year. This indicates that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

In the past three months, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,515,935.00 in company stock. Only 4.39% of the stock of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is held by insiders. 89.25% of the stock of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB



Earnings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies are expected to grow by 15.55% in the coming year, from $4.31 to $4.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is 39.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is 39.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 45.82. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 1.60. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 1.74. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here