worth buying post Earnings results? Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

Earnings results for Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $17.48 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.31) diluted earnings per share). Westwood Holdings Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Westwood Holdings Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “2546858”.

Analyst Opinion on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

There is not enough analysis data for Westwood Holdings Group.

Dividend Strength: Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.22%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Westwood Holdings Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

In the past three months, Westwood Holdings Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 10.60% of the stock of Westwood Holdings Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 53.15% of the stock of Westwood Holdings Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG



The P/E ratio of Westwood Holdings Group is -58.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Westwood Holdings Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

