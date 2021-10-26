Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Earnings results for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $406 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year ($1.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.5. Earnings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts are expected to grow by 26.79% in the coming year, from $2.65 to $3.36 per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 800-839-4992.

Analyst Opinion on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock is Buy based on the current 6 buy ratings for WH. The average twelve-month price target for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is $83.43 with a high price target of $99.00 and a low price target of $66.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts pays a meaningful dividend of 1.17%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is 93.20%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.57% next year. This indicates that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

In the past three months, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.06% of the stock of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is held by insiders. 94.16% of the stock of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH



Earnings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts are expected to grow by 26.79% in the coming year, from $2.65 to $3.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is 67.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42 and the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 22.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a P/B Ratio of 7.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

