Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Earnings results for Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The company earned $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Xilinx has generated $3.08 earnings per share over the last year ($3.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.3. Earnings for Xilinx are expected to grow by 10.51% in the coming year, from $3.71 to $4.10 per share. Xilinx has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

According to the issued ratings of 12 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Xilinx stock is Hold based on the current 12 hold ratings for XLNX. The average twelve-month price target for Xilinx is $145.18 with a high price target of $165.00 and a low price target of $130.00.

Xilinx has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 12 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $145.18, Xilinx has a forecasted downside of 17.2% from its current price of $175.31. Xilinx has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx does not currently pay a dividend. Xilinx does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Xilinx will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.07% next year. This indicates that Xilinx will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

In the past three months, Xilinx insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,546,012.00 in company stock. Only 0.22% of the stock of Xilinx is held by insiders. 77.93% of the stock of Xilinx is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX



Earnings for Xilinx are expected to grow by 10.51% in the coming year, from $3.71 to $4.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Xilinx is 57.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Xilinx is 57.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.90. Xilinx has a P/B Ratio of 14.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

