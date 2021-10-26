Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Target Raised by Citigroup Inc. to $90.00

Yandex stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Yandex stock Target Raised by Citigroup Inc. on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $90.00. The analysts previously had $82.00 target price. Citigroup Inc.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Yandex traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $77.19. 83350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1215136. On Monday, Shares of Yandex closed at $77.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average is $69.24.Yandex has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $82.62. While on yearly highs and lows, Yandex today has traded high as $77.54 and has touched $76.98 on the downward trend.

Yandex Earnings and What to expect:

Yandex last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. The business earned $1.12 billion during the quarter. Yandex has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year ($0.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.1. Earnings for Yandex are expected to grow by 707.14% in the coming year, from $0.14 to $1.13 per share. Yandex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Yandex will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Earnings for Yandex are expected to grow by 707.14% in the coming year, from $0.14 to $1.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Yandex is 151.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Yandex is 151.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 43.48. Yandex has a PEG Ratio of 15.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Yandex has a P/B Ratio of 5.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$76.51 And 5 day price change is $0.34 (0.44%) with average volume for 5 day average is 775,436. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $77.50 and 20 day price change is -$2.01 (-2.53%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,128,759. 50 day moving average is $76.80 and 50 day price change is $7.93 ( 11.41%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,226,286. 200 day moving average is $69.24 and 200 day price change is $7.52 (10.76%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,478,186.

Other owners latest trading in Yandex :

On 10/22/2021 shares held by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale were 144,700 which equates to market value of $11.49M and appx 0.00% owners of Yandex

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Redwood Investments LLC were 7,984 which equates to market value of $0.64M and appx 0.10% owners of Yandex

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Arkadios Wealth Advisors were 1,987 which equates to market value of $0.16M and appx 0.00% owners of Yandex

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 66.68% for Yandex

