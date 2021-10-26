Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Earnings results for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Yandex has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year ($0.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.1. Earnings for Yandex are expected to grow by 707.14% in the coming year, from $0.14 to $1.13 per share. Yandex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Yandex will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Yandex stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for YNDX. The average twelve-month price target for Yandex is $78.00 with a high price target of $111.00 and a low price target of $57.00.

on YNDX

Yandex has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $78.00, Yandex has a forecasted upside of 1.2% from its current price of $77.05. Yandex has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex does not currently pay a dividend. Yandex does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

In the past three months, Yandex insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 66.68% of the stock of Yandex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX



Earnings for Yandex are expected to grow by 707.14% in the coming year, from $0.14 to $1.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Yandex is 151.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Yandex is 151.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.05. Yandex has a PEG Ratio of 15.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Yandex has a P/B Ratio of 5.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here