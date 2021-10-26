Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Earnings results for Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China has generated $1.53 earnings per share over the last year ($2.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.1. Earnings for Yum China are expected to grow by 17.80% in the coming year, from $1.91 to $2.25 per share. Yum China has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Yum China will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 855-452-5696 with passcode “5193096”.

Analyst Opinion on Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Yum China stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for YUMC. The average twelve-month price target for Yum China is $78.72 with a high price target of $123.00 and a low price target of $52.90.

on YUMC

Yum China has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $78.72, Yum China has a forecasted upside of 30.6% from its current price of $60.26. Yum China has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China has a dividend yield of 0.79%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Yum China has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Yum China is 31.37%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Yum China will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.33% next year. This indicates that Yum China will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

In the past three months, Yum China insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.31% of the stock of Yum China is held by insiders. 81.50% of the stock of Yum China is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC



Earnings for Yum China are expected to grow by 17.80% in the coming year, from $1.91 to $2.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Yum China is 25.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Yum China is 25.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 22.01. Yum China has a PEG Ratio of 3.32. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Yum China has a P/B Ratio of 3.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

