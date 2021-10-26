thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Earnings results for Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Zovio last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Zovio has generated $0.27 earnings per share over the last year (($2.13) diluted earnings per share). Zovio has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Zovio will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Zovio stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for ZVO. The average twelve-month price target for Zovio is $6.25 with a high price target of $7.50 and a low price target of $5.00.

on ZVO’s analyst rating history

Zovio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.25, Zovio has a forecasted upside of 170.6% from its current price of $2.31. Zovio has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Zovio does not currently pay a dividend. Zovio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

In the past three months, Zovio insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.60% of the stock of Zovio is held by insiders. 49.43% of the stock of Zovio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO



The P/E ratio of Zovio is -1.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Zovio is -1.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Zovio has a P/B Ratio of 1.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here