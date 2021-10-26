Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Target Raised by Canaccord Genuity to $27.00

Zuora stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Zuora stock Target Raised by Canaccord Genuity on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $27.00. The analysts previously had $23.00 target price. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Zuora traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $21.90. 169901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988375. On Monday, Shares of Zuora closed at $21.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22.Zuora has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $22.41. While on yearly highs and lows, Zuora today has traded high as $22.41 and has touched $21.70 on the downward trend.

Zuora Earnings and What to expect:

Zuora last announced its earnings results on August 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company earned $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zuora has generated ($0.59) earnings per share over the last year (($0.64) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Zuora are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.57) to ($0.47) per share. Zuora has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Zuora are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.57) to ($0.47) per share. The P/E ratio of Zuora is -33.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Zuora is -33.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Zuora has a P/B Ratio of 14.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$21.16 And 5 day price change is $1.54 (7.67%) with average volume for 5 day average is $1,065,280.00. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $18.39 and 20 day price change is $4.44 (25.84%) and average 20 day moving volume is $1,135,315.00. 50 day moving average is $17.44 and 50 day price change is $5.66 ( 35.46%) and with average volume for 50 days is : $920,128.00. 200 day moving average is $16.22 and 200 day price change is $7.25 (0.5045) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,109,953.

Other owners latest trading in Zuora :

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 66,500 which equates to market value of $1.10M and appx 0.00% owners of Zuora

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Baillie Gifford & Co. were 3,924,037 which equates to market value of $65.06M and appx 0.00% owners of Zuora

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC were 1,885,662 which equates to market value of $31.26M and appx 0.20% owners of Zuora

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 64.30% for Zuora

