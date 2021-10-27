Analysts Are Pretty Bullish … A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

Earnings results for A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year ($2.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.1. Earnings for A. O. Smith are expected to grow by 17.03% in the coming year, from $2.76 to $3.23 per share. A. O. Smith has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. A. O. Smith will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for A. O. Smith stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for AOS. The average twelve-month price target for A. O. Smith is $68.40 with a high price target of $88.00 and a low price target of $40.00.

A. O. Smith has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.40, A. O. Smith has a forecasted upside of 4.4% from its current price of $65.54. A. O. Smith has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith pays a meaningful dividend of 1.56%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. A. O. Smith has been increasing its dividend for 29 years. The dividend payout ratio of A. O. Smith is 48.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, A. O. Smith will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.20% next year. This indicates that A. O. Smith will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

In the past three months, A. O. Smith insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.04% of the stock of A. O. Smith is held by insiders. 74.13% of the stock of A. O. Smith is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS



The P/E ratio of A. O. Smith is 24.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of A. O. Smith is 24.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 34.00. A. O. Smith has a PEG Ratio of 2.83. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. A. O. Smith has a P/B Ratio of 5.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

