Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Earnings results for Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. The business earned $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Abiomed has generated $4.94 earnings per share over the last year ($3.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.7. Earnings for Abiomed are expected to grow by 26.79% in the coming year, from $4.18 to $5.30 per share. Abiomed has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Abiomed will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “5159829”.

Analyst Opinion on Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Abiomed stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for ABMD. The average twelve-month price target for Abiomed is $363.75 with a high price target of $425.00 and a low price target of $245.00.

on ABMD

Abiomed has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $363.75, Abiomed has a forecasted upside of 4.4% from its current price of $348.30. Abiomed has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed does not currently pay a dividend. Abiomed does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

In the past three months, Abiomed insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,469,301.00 in company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Abiomed is held by insiders. 90.37% of the stock of Abiomed is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD



The P/E ratio of Abiomed is 103.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Abiomed is 103.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.91. Abiomed has a PEG Ratio of 5.77. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Abiomed has a P/B Ratio of 11.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

