Earnings : What to expect AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

Earnings results for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO last posted its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The business earned $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. AGCO has generated $5.61 earnings per share over the last year ($9.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. Earnings for AGCO are expected to grow by 10.24% in the coming year, from $9.57 to $10.55 per share. AGCO has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. AGCO will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

According to the issued ratings of 13 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for AGCO stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for AGCO. The average twelve-month price target for AGCO is $145.08 with a high price target of $200.00 and a low price target of $104.00.

on AGCO

AGCO has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.85, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $145.08, AGCO has a forecasted upside of 13.0% from its current price of $128.35. AGCO has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO has a dividend yield of 0.60%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AGCO has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of AGCO is 14.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AGCO will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.58% next year. This indicates that AGCO will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

In the past three months, AGCO insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $940,462.00 in company stock. 17.40% of the stock of AGCO is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 76.16% of the stock of AGCO is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO



Earnings for AGCO are expected to grow by 10.24% in the coming year, from $9.57 to $10.55 per share. The P/E ratio of AGCO is 13.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of AGCO is 13.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 34.00. AGCO has a PEG Ratio of 0.69. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. AGCO has a P/B Ratio of 3.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

