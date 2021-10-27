Nothing seems to bother agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Earnings results for agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. agilon health has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for agilon health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.05) to ($0.08) per share. agilon health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. agilon health will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 29th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

According to the issued ratings of 12 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for agilon health stock is Buy based on the current 12 buy ratings for AGL. The average twelve-month price target for agilon health is $39.73 with a high price target of $45.00 and a low price target of $35.00.

agilon health has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 12 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.73, agilon health has a forecasted upside of 67.0% from its current price of $23.79. agilon health has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health does not currently pay a dividend. agilon health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

In the past three months, agilon health insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $524,324,041.00 in company stock. 84.54% of the stock of agilon health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of agilon health (NYSE:AGL)



Earnings for agilon health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.05) to ($0.08) per share.

