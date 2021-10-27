Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Earnings results for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has generated ($7.46) earnings per share over the last year (($7.59) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.15) to ($3.89) per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “1428538”.

Analyst Opinion on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

According to the issued ratings of 13 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock is Buy based on the current 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for ALNY. The average twelve-month price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is $177.31 with a high price target of $250.00 and a low price target of $47.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

In the past three months, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $19,237,561.00 in company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 93.34% of the stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)



Earnings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.15) to ($3.89) per share. The P/E ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is -26.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is -26.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 22.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

