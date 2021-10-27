Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Earnings results for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The company earned $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group has generated $4.36 earnings per share over the last year ($2.45 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.6. Earnings for Altria Group are expected to grow by 4.75% in the coming year, from $4.63 to $4.85 per share. Altria Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Altria Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

According to the issued ratings of 10 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Altria Group stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for MO. The average twelve-month price target for Altria Group is $53.71 with a high price target of $58.00 and a low price target of $46.00.

on MO

Altria Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.71, Altria Group has a forecasted upside of 11.6% from its current price of $48.11. Altria Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.51%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Altria Group has been increasing its dividend for 13 years. The dividend payout ratio of Altria Group is 82.57%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Altria Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 74.23% next year. This indicates that Altria Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

In the past three months, Altria Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.07% of the stock of Altria Group is held by insiders. 59.44% of the stock of Altria Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Altria Group (NYSE:MO



Earnings for Altria Group are expected to grow by 4.75% in the coming year, from $4.63 to $4.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Altria Group is 19.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Altria Group is 19.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.61. Altria Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.73. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Altria Group has a P/B Ratio of 30.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here