Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Earnings results for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com has generated $41.83 earnings per share over the last year ($57.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.8. Earnings for Amazon.com are expected to grow by 29.57% in the coming year, from $52.18 to $67.61 per share. Amazon.com has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Amazon.com will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 5:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

According to the issued ratings of 38 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Amazon.com stock is Buy based on the current 38 buy ratings for AMZN. The average twelve-month price target for Amazon.com is $4,173.02 with a high price target of $5,000.00 and a low price target of $3,600.00.

Amazon.com has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 38 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Amazon.com has been the subject of 23 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com does not currently pay a dividend. Amazon.com does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

In the past three months, Amazon.com insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,881,341.00 in company stock. 14.00% of the stock of Amazon.com is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 57.67% of the stock of Amazon.com is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN



The P/E ratio of Amazon.com is 58.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Amazon.com is 58.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 21.96. Amazon.com has a PEG Ratio of 2.41. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Amazon.com has a P/B Ratio of 18.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

