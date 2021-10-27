Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

Earnings results for American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business earned $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Its revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has generated $4.44 earnings per share over the last year ($4.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9. Earnings for American Electric Power are expected to grow by 5.11% in the coming year, from $4.70 to $4.94 per share. American Electric Power has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. American Electric Power will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

According to the issued ratings of 9 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for American Electric Power stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for AEP. The average twelve-month price target for American Electric Power is $94.49 with a high price target of $106.00 and a low price target of $83.00.

on AEP

American Electric Power has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $94.49, American Electric Power has a forecasted upside of 11.9% from its current price of $84.42. American Electric Power has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power pays a meaningful dividend of 3.50%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American Electric Power does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of American Electric Power is 66.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American Electric Power will have a dividend payout ratio of 59.92% next year. This indicates that American Electric Power will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

In the past three months, American Electric Power insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $360,255.00 in company stock. Only 0.14% of the stock of American Electric Power is held by insiders. 73.60% of the stock of American Electric Power is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP



Earnings for American Electric Power are expected to grow by 5.11% in the coming year, from $4.70 to $4.94 per share. The P/E ratio of American Electric Power is 17.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of American Electric Power is 17.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 14.31. American Electric Power has a PEG Ratio of 3.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. American Electric Power has a P/B Ratio of 2.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

