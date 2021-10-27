Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Earnings results for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.62. American Tower has generated $8.44 earnings per share over the last year ($4.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.9. Earnings for American Tower are expected to grow by 7.87% in the coming year, from $9.28 to $10.01 per share. American Tower has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. American Tower will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 402-970-0847 with passcode “6073373”.

Analyst Opinion on American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

According to the issued ratings of 15 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for American Tower stock is Buy based on the current 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for AMT. The average twelve-month price target for American Tower is $303.77 with a high price target of $324.00 and a low price target of $278.00.

American Tower has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $303.77, American Tower has a forecasted upside of 5.9% from its current price of $286.94. American Tower has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower pays a meaningful dividend of 1.84%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American Tower has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of American Tower is 62.09%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American Tower will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.35% next year. This indicates that American Tower will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

In the past three months, American Tower insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $251,174.00 in company stock. Only 0.68% of the stock of American Tower is held by insiders. 89.57% of the stock of American Tower is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Tower (NYSE:AMT



Earnings for American Tower are expected to grow by 7.87% in the coming year, from $9.28 to $10.01 per share. The P/E ratio of American Tower is 57.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.21. The P/E ratio of American Tower is 57.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.94. American Tower has a PEG Ratio of 2.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. American Tower has a P/B Ratio of 27.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

