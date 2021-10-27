may delivered a positive earnings surprise Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

Earnings results for Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. Apartment Income REIT has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.8. Earnings for Apartment Income REIT are expected to grow by 7.14% in the coming year, from $2.10 to $2.25 per share. Apartment Income REIT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Apartment Income REIT will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 29th at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 866-813-9403 with passcode “838944”.

Analyst Opinion on Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Apartment Income REIT stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for AIRC. The average twelve-month price target for Apartment Income REIT is $47.10 with a high price target of $63.00 and a low price target of $35.00.

Apartment Income REIT has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.18, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.10, Apartment Income REIT has a forecasted downside of 8.8% from its current price of $51.63. Apartment Income REIT has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT pays a meaningful dividend of 3.42%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Apartment Income REIT does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Apartment Income REIT is 101.73%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Apartment Income REIT will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.22% in the coming year. This indicates that Apartment Income REIT may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

In the past three months, Apartment Income REIT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 99.69% of the stock of Apartment Income REIT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC



Earnings for Apartment Income REIT are expected to grow by 7.14% in the coming year, from $2.10 to $2.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Apartment Income REIT is 29.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of Apartment Income REIT is 29.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.95. Apartment Income REIT has a P/B Ratio of 5.89. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

