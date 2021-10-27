Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Earnings results for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple last released its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm earned $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Apple has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year ($5.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.2. Earnings for Apple are expected to grow by 2.15% in the coming year, from $5.59 to $5.71 per share. Apple has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Apple will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

According to the issued ratings of 31 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Apple stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings, 23 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for AAPL. The average twelve-month price target for Apple is $165.13 with a high price target of $198.00 and a low price target of $90.00.

Apple has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 23 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. Apple has been the subject of 26 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple has a dividend yield of 0.59%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Apple has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of Apple is 26.83%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Apple will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.41% next year. This indicates that Apple will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

In the past three months, Apple insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $421,983,812.00 in company stock. Only 0.06% of the stock of Apple is held by insiders. 56.38% of the stock of Apple is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)



Earnings for Apple are expected to grow by 2.15% in the coming year, from $5.59 to $5.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Apple is 29.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Apple is 29.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 40.76. Apple has a PEG Ratio of 2.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Apple has a P/B Ratio of 38.89. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

