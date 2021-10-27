Earnings and Growth Analysis : AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

Earnings results for AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm earned $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.27 million. AptarGroup has generated $3.64 earnings per share over the last year ($3.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.5. Earnings for AptarGroup are expected to grow by 9.85% in the coming year, from $3.96 to $4.35 per share. AptarGroup has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. AptarGroup will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 29th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for AptarGroup stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for ATR. The average twelve-month price target for AptarGroup is $155.20 with a high price target of $167.00 and a low price target of $135.00.

on ATR

AptarGroup has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $155.20, AptarGroup has a forecasted upside of 22.3% from its current price of $126.89. AptarGroup has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup pays a meaningful dividend of 1.19%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AptarGroup has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of AptarGroup is 41.76%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AptarGroup will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.94% next year. This indicates that AptarGroup will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

In the past three months, AptarGroup insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of AptarGroup is held by insiders. 87.25% of the stock of AptarGroup is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR



Earnings for AptarGroup are expected to grow by 9.85% in the coming year, from $3.96 to $4.35 per share. The P/E ratio of AptarGroup is 33.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.21. The P/E ratio of AptarGroup is 33.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.91. AptarGroup has a PEG Ratio of 4.54. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AptarGroup has a P/B Ratio of 4.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here