Earnings and Growth Analysis : argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Earnings results for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. The business had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. argenx has generated ($13.30) earnings per share over the last year (($6.99) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for argenx are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($7.94) to ($16.74) per share. argenx has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. argenx will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

According to the issued ratings of 16 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for argenx stock is Buy based on the current 6 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for ARGX. The average twelve-month price target for argenx is $351.69 with a high price target of $430.00 and a low price target of $250.00.

argenx has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $351.69, argenx has a forecasted upside of 24.8% from its current price of $281.85. argenx has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx does not currently pay a dividend. argenx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

In the past three months, argenx insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 55.59% of the stock of argenx is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)



Earnings for argenx are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($7.94) to ($16.74) per share. The P/E ratio of argenx is -40.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of argenx is -40.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. argenx has a P/B Ratio of 8.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

