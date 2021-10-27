Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Earnings results for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. last released its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has generated $4.72 earnings per share over the last year ($4.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.8. Earnings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. are expected to grow by 6.40% in the coming year, from $5.31 to $5.65 per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 5:15 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

According to the issued ratings of 15 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for AJG. The average twelve-month price target for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is $151.41 with a high price target of $175.00 and a low price target of $117.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.47, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $151.41, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a forecasted downside of 7.8% from its current price of $164.19. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. pays a meaningful dividend of 1.17%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is 40.68%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.98% next year. This indicates that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

In the past three months, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $688,917.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is held by insiders. 83.12% of the stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG



Earnings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. are expected to grow by 6.40% in the coming year, from $5.31 to $5.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is 36.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is 36.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.93. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a PEG Ratio of 2.57. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a P/B Ratio of 5.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

