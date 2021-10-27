Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Earnings results for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company earned $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian has generated $0.19 earnings per share over the last year (($2.80) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Atlassian are expected to grow by 110.34% in the coming year, from $0.29 to $0.61 per share. Atlassian has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Atlassian will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

According to the issued ratings of 19 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Atlassian stock is Buy based on the current 6 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for TEAM. The average twelve-month price target for Atlassian is $340.71 with a high price target of $505.00 and a low price target of $240.00.

Dividend Strength: Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian does not currently pay a dividend. Atlassian does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

In the past three months, Atlassian insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 85.92% of the stock of Atlassian is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM



Earnings for Atlassian are expected to grow by 110.34% in the coming year, from $0.29 to $0.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Atlassian is -151.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Atlassian is -151.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Atlassian has a PEG Ratio of 62.83. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Atlassian has a P/B Ratio of 197.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

