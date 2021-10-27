Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

Earnings results for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business earned $1.07 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year ($0.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Earnings for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México are expected to grow by 11.59% in the coming year, from $0.69 to $0.77 per share. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 29th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13724245”.

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for BSMX. The average twelve-month price target for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is $7.30 with a high price target of $8.10 and a low price target of $6.50.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.30, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a forecasted upside of 28.3% from its current price of $5.69. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México pays a meaningful dividend of 1.75%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is 14.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.99% next year. This indicates that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.51% of the stock of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is held by institutions.

Earnings for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México are expected to grow by 11.59% in the coming year, from $0.69 to $0.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is 8.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is 8.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.95. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a PEG Ratio of 1.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

