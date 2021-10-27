Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Earnings results for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company earned $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Baxter International has generated $3.09 earnings per share over the last year ($2.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.3. Earnings for Baxter International are expected to grow by 13.60% in the coming year, from $3.53 to $4.01 per share. Baxter International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Baxter International will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

According to the issued ratings of 12 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Baxter International stock is Buy based on the current 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for BAX. The average twelve-month price target for Baxter International is $91.18 with a high price target of $100.00 and a low price target of $80.00.

Baxter International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $91.18, Baxter International has a forecasted upside of 11.5% from its current price of $81.79. Baxter International has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International pays a meaningful dividend of 1.38%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Baxter International has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Baxter International is 36.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Baxter International will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.93% next year. This indicates that Baxter International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

In the past three months, Baxter International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.19% of the stock of Baxter International is held by insiders. 84.04% of the stock of Baxter International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX



Earnings for Baxter International are expected to grow by 13.60% in the coming year, from $3.53 to $4.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Baxter International is 37.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Baxter International is 37.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.91. Baxter International has a PEG Ratio of 2.29. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Baxter International has a P/B Ratio of 4.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

