Earnings and Growth Analysis : Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B)

Earnings results for Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B)

Bio-Rad Laboratories last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($134.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.4. Bio-Rad Laboratories has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B)

MarketBeat users like Bio-Rad Laboratories stock less than the stock of other Medical companies. 58.41% of MarketBeat users gave Bio-Rad Laboratories an outperform vote while medical companies recieve an average of 67.42% outperform votes by MarketBeat users.

There is not enough analysis data for Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Dividend Strength: Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B)

Bio-Rad Laboratories does not currently pay a dividend. Bio-Rad Laboratories does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B)

In the past three months, Bio-Rad Laboratories insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 28.38% of the stock of Bio-Rad Laboratories is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 0.37% of the stock of Bio-Rad Laboratories is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B



The P/E ratio of Bio-Rad Laboratories is 5.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Bio-Rad Laboratories is 5.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.97. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a P/B Ratio of 2.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

