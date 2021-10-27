Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Earnings results for Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories has generated $10.52 earnings per share over the last year ($134.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.8. Earnings for Bio-Rad Laboratories are expected to decrease by -13.03% in the coming year, from $14.20 to $12.35 per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Bio-Rad Laboratories will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Bio-Rad Laboratories stock is Buy based on the current 3 buy ratings for BIO. The average twelve-month price target for Bio-Rad Laboratories is $770.00 with a high price target of $930.00 and a low price target of $675.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $770.00, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a forecasted downside of 0.4% from its current price of $773.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories does not currently pay a dividend. Bio-Rad Laboratories does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

In the past three months, Bio-Rad Laboratories insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,939,591.00 in company stock. 27.67% of the stock of Bio-Rad Laboratories is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 63.14% of the stock of Bio-Rad Laboratories is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO



Earnings for Bio-Rad Laboratories are expected to decrease by -13.03% in the coming year, from $14.20 to $12.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Bio-Rad Laboratories is 5.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.21. The P/E ratio of Bio-Rad Laboratories is 5.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a P/B Ratio of 2.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

