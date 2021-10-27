Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Earnings results for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Brunswick has generated $5.07 earnings per share over the last year ($7.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Earnings for Brunswick are expected to grow by 11.43% in the coming year, from $8.05 to $8.97 per share. Brunswick has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Brunswick will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13723652”.

Analyst Opinion on Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

According to the issued ratings of 13 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Brunswick stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for BC. The average twelve-month price target for Brunswick is $120.15 with a high price target of $135.00 and a low price target of $110.00.

Brunswick has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $120.15, Brunswick has a forecasted upside of 31.6% from its current price of $91.27. Brunswick has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick pays a meaningful dividend of 1.41%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Brunswick has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of Brunswick is 26.43%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Brunswick will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.94% next year. This indicates that Brunswick will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

In the past three months, Brunswick insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $102,750.00 in company stock. Only 0.44% of the stock of Brunswick is held by insiders. 92.73% of the stock of Brunswick is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Brunswick (NYSE:BC



Earnings for Brunswick are expected to grow by 11.43% in the coming year, from $8.05 to $8.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Brunswick is 12.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.21. The P/E ratio of Brunswick is 12.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 21.92. Brunswick has a P/B Ratio of 4.74. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

