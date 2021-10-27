Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Earnings results for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.97. Camden Property Trust has generated $4.90 earnings per share over the last year ($1.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.4. Earnings for Camden Property Trust are expected to grow by 7.97% in the coming year, from $5.27 to $5.69 per share. Camden Property Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Camden Property Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 29th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160695”.

Analyst Opinion on Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

According to the issued ratings of 17 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Camden Property Trust stock is Buy based on the current 4 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for CPT. The average twelve-month price target for Camden Property Trust is $150.40 with a high price target of $178.00 and a low price target of $108.00.

on CPT

Camden Property Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.76, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $150.40, Camden Property Trust has a forecasted downside of 5.6% from its current price of $159.28. Camden Property Trust has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 2.10%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Camden Property Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Camden Property Trust is 67.76%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Camden Property Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.35% next year. This indicates that Camden Property Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

In the past three months, Camden Property Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,826,682.00 in company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of Camden Property Trust is held by insiders. 95.61% of the stock of Camden Property Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT



Earnings for Camden Property Trust are expected to grow by 7.97% in the coming year, from $5.27 to $5.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Camden Property Trust is 127.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Camden Property Trust is 127.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.95. Camden Property Trust has a PEG Ratio of 16.12. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Camden Property Trust has a P/B Ratio of 4.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

