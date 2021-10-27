Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Earnings results for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year ($2.82 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1. Earnings for Carrier Global are expected to grow by 10.00% in the coming year, from $2.20 to $2.42 per share. Carrier Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Carrier Global will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “5858999”.

Analyst Opinion on Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

According to the issued ratings of 17 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Carrier Global stock is Buy based on the current 7 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for CARR. The average twelve-month price target for Carrier Global is $56.27 with a high price target of $65.00 and a low price target of $43.00.

on CARR

Carrier Global has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.59, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.27, Carrier Global has a forecasted upside of 4.7% from its current price of $53.73. Carrier Global has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global has a dividend yield of 0.88%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Carrier Global has been increasing its dividend for 28 years. The dividend payout ratio of Carrier Global is 28.92%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Carrier Global will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.83% next year. This indicates that Carrier Global will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

In the past three months, Carrier Global insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,011,542.00 in company stock. Only 0.14% of the stock of Carrier Global is held by insiders. 83.70% of the stock of Carrier Global is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR



Earnings for Carrier Global are expected to grow by 10.00% in the coming year, from $2.20 to $2.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Carrier Global is 19.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Carrier Global is 19.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 40.75. Carrier Global has a PEG Ratio of 1.74. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Carrier Global has a P/B Ratio of 7.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here