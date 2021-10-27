Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Earnings results for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Caterpillar has generated $6.56 earnings per share over the last year ($7.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.0. Earnings for Caterpillar are expected to grow by 19.35% in the coming year, from $10.08 to $12.03 per share. Caterpillar has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Caterpillar will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

According to the issued ratings of 20 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Caterpillar stock is Hold based on the current 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for CAT. The average twelve-month price target for Caterpillar is $231.28 with a high price target of $270.00 and a low price target of $155.00.

Caterpillar has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.45, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $231.28, Caterpillar has a forecasted upside of 15.8% from its current price of $199.64. Caterpillar has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar pays a meaningful dividend of 2.20%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Caterpillar has been increasing its dividend for 28 years. The dividend payout ratio of Caterpillar is 67.68%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Caterpillar will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.91% next year. This indicates that Caterpillar will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

In the past three months, Caterpillar insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $103,100.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.18% of the stock of Caterpillar is held by insiders. 67.82% of the stock of Caterpillar is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT



Earnings for Caterpillar are expected to grow by 19.35% in the coming year, from $10.08 to $12.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Caterpillar is 25.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.21. The P/E ratio of Caterpillar is 25.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.91. Caterpillar has a PEG Ratio of 1.69. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Caterpillar has a P/B Ratio of 7.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

