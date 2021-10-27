Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

Earnings results for CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. The firm earned $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group has generated $3.27 earnings per share over the last year ($3.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.4. Earnings for CBRE Group are expected to grow by 6.21% in the coming year, from $4.83 to $5.13 per share. CBRE Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. CBRE Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13723947#”.

Analyst Opinion on CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for CBRE Group stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for CBRE. The average twelve-month price target for CBRE Group is $82.60 with a high price target of $112.00 and a low price target of $54.00.

on CBRE

CBRE Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $82.60, CBRE Group has a forecasted downside of 21.0% from its current price of $104.59. CBRE Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group does not currently pay a dividend. CBRE Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

In the past three months, CBRE Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $63,439,266.00 in company stock. Only 0.75% of the stock of CBRE Group is held by insiders. 94.17% of the stock of CBRE Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE



Earnings for CBRE Group are expected to grow by 6.21% in the coming year, from $4.83 to $5.13 per share. The P/E ratio of CBRE Group is 29.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of CBRE Group is 29.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.93. CBRE Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.83. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CBRE Group has a P/B Ratio of 4.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here