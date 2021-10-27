Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Earnings results for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Its revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has generated $6.07 earnings per share over the last year ($6.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. Earnings for Check Point Software Technologies are expected to grow by 6.95% in the coming year, from $6.04 to $6.46 per share. Check Point Software Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Check Point Software Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

According to the issued ratings of 13 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Check Point Software Technologies stock is Hold based on the current 4 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for CHKP. The average twelve-month price target for Check Point Software Technologies is $132.91 with a high price target of $155.00 and a low price target of $110.00.

Check Point Software Technologies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.92, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $132.91, Check Point Software Technologies has a forecasted upside of 10.4% from its current price of $120.36. Check Point Software Technologies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Check Point Software Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

In the past three months, Check Point Software Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 29.00% of the stock of Check Point Software Technologies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 66.37% of the stock of Check Point Software Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP



Earnings for Check Point Software Technologies are expected to grow by 6.95% in the coming year, from $6.04 to $6.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Check Point Software Technologies is 19.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.21. The P/E ratio of Check Point Software Technologies is 19.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 40.76. Check Point Software Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 2.73. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Check Point Software Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 4.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

