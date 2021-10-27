, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Earnings results for Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. Clarivate has generated $0.55 earnings per share over the last year (($0.26) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Clarivate are expected to grow by 11.48% in the coming year, from $0.61 to $0.68 per share. Clarivate has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Clarivate will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-371-0088 with passcode “10153163”.

Analyst Opinion on Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Clarivate stock is Buy based on the current 5 buy ratings for CLVT. The average twelve-month price target for Clarivate is $31.00 with a high price target of $36.00 and a low price target of $28.00.

on CLVT

Clarivate has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.00, Clarivate has a forecasted upside of 37.7% from its current price of $22.51. Clarivate has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate does not currently pay a dividend. Clarivate does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

In the past three months, Clarivate insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 21.95% of the stock of Clarivate is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 71.58% of the stock of Clarivate is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT



Earnings for Clarivate are expected to grow by 11.48% in the coming year, from $0.61 to $0.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Clarivate is -86.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Clarivate is -86.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Clarivate has a PEG Ratio of 3.88. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Clarivate has a P/B Ratio of 1.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here