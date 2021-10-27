Will stock surge before Earnings results? CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

Earnings results for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm earned $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy has generated $2.67 earnings per share over the last year ($3.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4. Earnings for CMS Energy are expected to grow by 6.30% in the coming year, from $2.70 to $2.87 per share. CMS Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. CMS Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

According to the issued ratings of 9 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for CMS Energy stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for CMS. The average twelve-month price target for CMS Energy is $67.50 with a high price target of $73.00 and a low price target of $62.00.

CMS Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.50, CMS Energy has a forecasted upside of 11.4% from its current price of $60.60. CMS Energy has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 2.89%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CMS Energy has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of CMS Energy is 65.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CMS Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.63% next year. This indicates that CMS Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

In the past three months, CMS Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,844,426.00 in company stock. Only 0.36% of the stock of CMS Energy is held by insiders. 90.59% of the stock of CMS Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)



Earnings for CMS Energy are expected to grow by 6.30% in the coming year, from $2.70 to $2.87 per share. The P/E ratio of CMS Energy is 19.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.21. The P/E ratio of CMS Energy is 19.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 14.37. CMS Energy has a PEG Ratio of 3.41. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CMS Energy has a P/B Ratio of 2.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

