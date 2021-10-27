Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $52.68. 573067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876097. Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were trading at $52.68 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average is $56.29.Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $63.04. While on yearly highs and lows, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners's today has traded high as $53.08 and has touched $52.41 on the downward trend.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Earnings and What to expect:

Earnings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners are expected to grow by 20.51% in the coming year, from $3.12 to $3.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is 25.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is 25.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.61. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a PEG Ratio of 0.89. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a P/B Ratio of 3.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $52.99 And 5 day price change is -$0.77 (-1.44%) with average volume for 5 day average is 597,020. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $54.23 and 20 day price change is -$2.82 (-5.08%) and average 20 day moving volume is 826,910. 50 day moving average is $56.59 and 50 day price change is -$7.13 ( -11.92%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 980,898. 200 day moving average is $56.29 and 200 day price change is $2.54 (5.07%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 937,531.

Other owners latest trading in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners :

On 10/26/2021 shares held by Edge Capital Group LLC were 140,580 which equates to market value of $7.77M and appx 0.60% owners of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

On 10/25/2021 shares held by OLD National Bancorp IN were 15,703 which equates to market value of $0.87M and appx 0.00% owners of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

On 10/22/2021 shares held by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale were 365,526 which equates to market value of $20.09M and appx 0.10% owners of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 26.66% for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

