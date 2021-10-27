Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Earnings results for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast last released its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The company earned $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast has generated $2.61 earnings per share over the last year ($2.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.1. Earnings for Comcast are expected to grow by 21.02% in the coming year, from $3.14 to $3.80 per share. Comcast has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Comcast will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “4073347”.

Analyst Opinion on Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

According to the issued ratings of 21 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Comcast stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 19 buy ratings for CMCSA. The average twelve-month price target for Comcast is $65.38 with a high price target of $75.00 and a low price target of $46.00.

Comcast has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 19 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.38, Comcast has a forecasted upside of 21.6% from its current price of $53.76. Comcast has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast pays a meaningful dividend of 1.85%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Comcast has been increasing its dividend for 14 years. The dividend payout ratio of Comcast is 38.31%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Comcast will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.32% next year. This indicates that Comcast will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

In the past three months, Comcast insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.04% of the stock of Comcast is held by insiders. 82.49% of the stock of Comcast is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA



Earnings for Comcast are expected to grow by 21.02% in the coming year, from $3.14 to $3.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Comcast is 20.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.21. The P/E ratio of Comcast is 20.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 21.92. Comcast has a PEG Ratio of 1.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Comcast has a P/B Ratio of 2.68. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

