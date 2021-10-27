County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

County Bancorp stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. County Bancorp Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of County Bancorp traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $34.80. 2767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4728. Shares of County Bancorp were trading at $34.80 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44.County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $37.30. While on yearly highs and lows, County Bancorp's today has traded high as $34.83 and has touched $34.48 on the downward trend.

County Bancorp Earnings and What to expect:

County Bancorp last issued its earnings data on October 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. County Bancorp has generated $1.56 earnings per share over the last year ($2.91 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. Earnings for County Bancorp are expected to decrease by -20.00% in the coming year, from $2.55 to $2.04 per share. County Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 20th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for County Bancorp are expected to decrease by -20.00% in the coming year, from $2.55 to $2.04 per share. The P/E ratio of County Bancorp is 11.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of County Bancorp is 11.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.95. County Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $35.23 And 5 day price change is -$1.66 (-4.55%) with average volume for 5 day average is 5,140. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $36.13 and 20 day price change is -$0.50 (-1.42%) and average 20 day moving volume is 4,480. 50 day moving average is $35.84 and 50 day price change is -$0.87 ( -2.44%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 5,970. 200 day moving average is $28.44 and 200 day price change is $13.65 (64.54%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 17,517.

Other owners latest trading in County Bancorp :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by North Star Asset Management Inc. were 5,526 which equates to market value of $0.20M and appx 0.00% owners of County Bancorp

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Legacy Private Trust Co. were 12,555 which equates to market value of $0.45M and appx 0.00% owners of County Bancorp

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Millennium Management LLC were 80,027 which equates to market value of $2.72M and appx 0.00% owners of County Bancorp

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 24.32% for County Bancorp

