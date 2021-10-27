, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Earnings results for Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers has generated $3.73 earnings per share over the last year ($6.45 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. Earnings for Cullen/Frost Bankers are expected to decrease by -13.38% in the coming year, from $6.50 to $5.63 per share. Cullen/Frost Bankers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Cullen/Frost Bankers will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 2:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 877-660-6853 with passcode “13723263”.

Analyst Opinion on Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Cullen/Frost Bankers stock is Hold based on the current 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for CFR. The average twelve-month price target for Cullen/Frost Bankers is $108.50 with a high price target of $144.00 and a low price target of $71.00.

on CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.83, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $108.50, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a forecasted downside of 16.8% from its current price of $130.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers pays a meaningful dividend of 2.28%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cullen/Frost Bankers has been increasing its dividend for 26 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cullen/Frost Bankers is 80.43%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Cullen/Frost Bankers will have a dividend payout ratio of 53.29% next year. This indicates that Cullen/Frost Bankers will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

In the past three months, Cullen/Frost Bankers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of Cullen/Frost Bankers is held by insiders. 81.30% of the stock of Cullen/Frost Bankers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR



Earnings for Cullen/Frost Bankers are expected to decrease by -13.38% in the coming year, from $6.50 to $5.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Cullen/Frost Bankers is 20.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.21. The P/E ratio of Cullen/Frost Bankers is 20.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.94. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a PEG Ratio of 1.80. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a P/B Ratio of 1.99. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here