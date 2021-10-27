numbers crunched for you before earnings results DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

Earnings results for DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita last released its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. DaVita has generated $7.26 earnings per share over the last year ($7.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.9. Earnings for DaVita are expected to grow by 4.34% in the coming year, from $9.22 to $9.62 per share. DaVita has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. DaVita will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for DaVita stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for DVA. The average twelve-month price target for DaVita is $144.33 with a high price target of $207.00 and a low price target of $118.00.

DaVita has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $144.33, DaVita has a forecasted upside of 28.7% from its current price of $112.11. DaVita has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita does not currently pay a dividend. DaVita does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

In the past three months, DaVita insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,113,533.00 in company stock. Only 0.69% of the stock of DaVita is held by insiders. 86.52% of the stock of DaVita is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DaVita (NYSE:DVA



Earnings for DaVita are expected to grow by 4.34% in the coming year, from $9.22 to $9.62 per share. The P/E ratio of DaVita is 14.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of DaVita is 14.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.97. DaVita has a PEG Ratio of 1.00. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. DaVita has a P/B Ratio of 7.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

