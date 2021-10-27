Must-See Earnings Estimates Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Earnings results for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor has generated $13.47 earnings per share over the last year ($15.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.4. Earnings for Deckers Outdoor are expected to grow by 16.49% in the coming year, from $15.65 to $18.23 per share. Deckers Outdoor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Deckers Outdoor will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10160766”.

Analyst Opinion on Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

According to the issued ratings of 12 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Deckers Outdoor stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for DECK. The average twelve-month price target for Deckers Outdoor is $449.83 with a high price target of $540.00 and a low price target of $310.00.

on DECK

Deckers Outdoor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $449.83, Deckers Outdoor has a forecasted upside of 19.1% from its current price of $377.76. Deckers Outdoor has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor does not currently pay a dividend. Deckers Outdoor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

In the past three months, Deckers Outdoor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,677,853.00 in company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Deckers Outdoor is held by insiders. 96.98% of the stock of Deckers Outdoor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK



Earnings for Deckers Outdoor are expected to grow by 16.49% in the coming year, from $15.65 to $18.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Deckers Outdoor is 24.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.21. The P/E ratio of Deckers Outdoor is 24.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 21.92. Deckers Outdoor has a P/B Ratio of 7.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here