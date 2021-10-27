Must-See Earnings Estimates for: DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Earnings results for DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom last released its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. The business earned $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. DexCom has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year ($5.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.7. Earnings for DexCom are expected to grow by 37.40% in the coming year, from $2.46 to $3.38 per share. DexCom has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. DexCom will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

According to the issued ratings of 16 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for DexCom stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for DXCM. The average twelve-month price target for DexCom is $516.93 with a high price target of $650.00 and a low price target of $438.00.

DexCom has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.81, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $516.93, DexCom has a forecasted downside of 8.6% from its current price of $565.64. DexCom has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom does not currently pay a dividend. DexCom does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

In the past three months, DexCom insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $25,730,326.00 in company stock. Only 0.52% of the stock of DexCom is held by insiders. 96.29% of the stock of DexCom is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for DexCom are expected to grow by 37.40% in the coming year, from $2.46 to $3.38 per share. The P/E ratio of DexCom is 107.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of DexCom is 107.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.97. DexCom has a PEG Ratio of 14.59. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. DexCom has a P/B Ratio of 29.74. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

