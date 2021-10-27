Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Eagle Materials stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Eagle Materials Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Eagle Materials traded down -$3.25 on Tuesday, reaching $142.31. 282836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376330. Shares of Eagle Materials were trading at $142.31 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $143.34 and its 200 day moving average is $137.45.Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $142.21 and a 12 month high of $160.18. While on yearly highs and lows, Eagle Materials's today has traded high as $146.21 and has touched $142.21 on the downward trend.

Eagle Materials Earnings and What to expect:

Eagle Materials last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials has generated $6.86 earnings per share over the last year ($8.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7. Earnings for Eagle Materials are expected to grow by 13.66% in the coming year, from $8.93 to $10.15 per share. Eagle Materials has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Eagle Materials will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

The P/E ratio of Eagle Materials is 17.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.21. The P/E ratio of Eagle Materials is 17.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.58. Eagle Materials has a P/B Ratio of 4.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $142.84 And 5 day price change is $2.33 (1.66%) with average volume for 5 day average is 278,640. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $138.57 and 20 day price change is $5.41 (3.95%) and average 20 day moving volume is 294,580. 50 day moving average is $143.34 and 50 day price change is -$10.60 ( -6.93%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 356,006. 200 day moving average is $137.45 and 200 day price change is $28.97 (25.56%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 380,069.

Other owners latest trading in Eagle Materials :

On 10/26/2021 shares held by Meritage Portfolio Management were 1,632 which equates to market value of $0.21M and appx 0.00% owners of Eagle Materials

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 48,671 which equates to market value of $6.38M and appx 0.00% owners of Eagle Materials

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 12,819 which equates to market value of $1.68M and appx 0.00% owners of Eagle Materials

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 94.65% for Eagle Materials

