Did they just beat EPS? Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Earnings results for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical last announced its earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company earned $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eastman Chemical has generated $6.15 earnings per share over the last year ($2.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.6. Earnings for Eastman Chemical are expected to grow by 5.20% in the coming year, from $9.23 to $9.71 per share. Eastman Chemical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Eastman Chemical will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 29th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “4175522”.

Analyst Opinion on Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

According to the issued ratings of 10 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Eastman Chemical stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for EMN. The average twelve-month price target for Eastman Chemical is $133.60 with a high price target of $148.00 and a low price target of $109.44.

on EMN

Eastman Chemical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $133.60, Eastman Chemical has a forecasted upside of 23.0% from its current price of $108.65. Eastman Chemical has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical pays a meaningful dividend of 2.54%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Eastman Chemical has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Eastman Chemical is 44.88%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Eastman Chemical will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.42% next year. This indicates that Eastman Chemical will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

In the past three months, Eastman Chemical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,187,582.00 in company stock. Only 1.93% of the stock of Eastman Chemical is held by insiders. 83.59% of the stock of Eastman Chemical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN



Earnings for Eastman Chemical are expected to grow by 5.20% in the coming year, from $9.23 to $9.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Eastman Chemical is 46.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Eastman Chemical is 46.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.05. Eastman Chemical has a PEG Ratio of 0.62. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Eastman Chemical has a P/B Ratio of 2.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

