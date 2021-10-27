Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Ecovyst stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Ecovyst Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Sell.

Shares of Ecovyst traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. 221072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183711. Shares of Ecovyst were trading at $11.53 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79.Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $18.90. While on yearly highs and lows, Ecovyst's today has traded high as $11.62 and has touched $11.37 on the downward trend.

Ecovyst Earnings and What to expect:

Ecovyst last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company earned $147 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecovyst has generated $1.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.57) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ecovyst are expected to grow by 65.00% in the coming year, from $0.40 to $0.66 per share. Ecovyst has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Ecovyst are expected to grow by 65.00% in the coming year, from $0.40 to $0.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Ecovyst is -7.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ecovyst has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $11.41 And 5 day price change is $0.15 (1.32%) with average volume for 5 day average is 214,020. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $11.59 and 20 day price change is -$0.41 (-3.43%) and average 20 day moving volume is 168,855. 50 day moving average is $12.05 and 50 day price change is -$1.21 ( -9.50%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 232,344. 200 day moving average is $14.79 and 200 day price change is -$3.78 (-24.69%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 315,448.

Other owners latest trading in Ecovyst :

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 20,100 which equates to market value of $0.23M and appx 0.00% owners of Ecovyst

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 21,800 which equates to market value of $0.25M and appx 0.00% owners of Ecovyst

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC were 30,600 which equates to market value of $0.36M and appx 0.00% owners of Ecovyst

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 72.26% for Ecovyst

