Reports First Quarter 2020 Results Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Earnings results for Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Erie Indemnity last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $680.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.20 million. Erie Indemnity has generated $5.61 earnings per share over the last year ($5.83 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.5. Earnings for Erie Indemnity are expected to grow by 8.76% in the coming year, from $5.82 to $6.33 per share. Erie Indemnity has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Erie Indemnity will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 29th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

MarketBeat users like Erie Indemnity stock more than the stock of other Finance companies. 65.67% of MarketBeat users gave Erie Indemnity an outperform vote while finance companies recieve an average of 62.70% outperform votes by MarketBeat users.

There is not enough analysis data for Erie Indemnity.

Dividend Strength: Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Erie Indemnity pays a meaningful dividend of 2.35%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Erie Indemnity has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Erie Indemnity is 73.80%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Erie Indemnity will have a dividend payout ratio of 65.40% next year. This indicates that Erie Indemnity will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

In the past three months, Erie Indemnity insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $74,064.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 45.81% of the stock of Erie Indemnity is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 36.48% of the stock of Erie Indemnity is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE



Earnings for Erie Indemnity are expected to grow by 8.76% in the coming year, from $5.82 to $6.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Erie Indemnity is 34.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Erie Indemnity is 34.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.93. Erie Indemnity has a P/B Ratio of 7.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

