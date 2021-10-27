First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

First Financial Bancorp. stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. First Financial Bancorp. Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. traded down -$0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $24.55. 292954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340429. Shares of First Financial Bancorp. were trading at $24.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45.First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $26.62. While on yearly highs and lows, First Financial Bancorp.’s today has traded high as $24.85 and has touched $24.52 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

First Financial Bancorp. Earnings and What to expect:

First Financial Bancorp. last issued its earnings data on October 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year ($1.91 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Earnings for First Financial Bancorp. are expected to decrease by -16.90% in the coming year, from $2.13 to $1.77 per share. First Financial Bancorp. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for First Financial Bancorp. are expected to decrease by -16.90% in the coming year, from $2.13 to $1.77 per share. The P/E ratio of First Financial Bancorp. is 12.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of First Financial Bancorp. is 12.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.95. First Financial Bancorp. has a P/B Ratio of 1.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $24.43 And 5 day price change is $0.99 (4.20%) with average volume for 5 day average is 296,420. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $23.89 and 20 day price change is $1.14 (4.87%) and average 20 day moving volume is 243,640. 50 day moving average is $23.34 and 50 day price change is $1.16 ( 4.96%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 328,362. 200 day moving average is $23.45 and 200 day price change is $4.49 (22.38%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 358,181.

Other owners latest trading in First Financial Bancorp. :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC were 38,920 which equates to market value of $0.91M and appx 0.10% owners of First Financial Bancorp.

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Tompkins Financial Corp were 1,111 which equates to market value of $26K and appx 0.00% owners of First Financial Bancorp.

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 46,000 which equates to market value of $1.08M and appx 0.00% owners of First Financial Bancorp.

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 73.76% for First Financial Bancorp.

