First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

First Internet Bancorp stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. First Internet Bancorp Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Strong-Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp traded down -$0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $34.97. 15289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28443. Shares of First Internet Bancorp were trading at $34.97 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62.First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $41.55. While on yearly highs and lows, First Internet Bancorp's today has traded high as $35.93 and has touched $34.80 on the downward trend.

First Internet Bancorp Earnings and What to expect:

First Internet Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 19th, 2021. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp has generated $3.16 earnings per share over the last year ($4.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.1. Earnings for First Internet Bancorp are expected to decrease by -2.93% in the coming year, from $4.43 to $4.30 per share. First Internet Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for First Internet Bancorp are expected to decrease by -2.93% in the coming year, from $4.43 to $4.30 per share. The P/E ratio of First Internet Bancorp is 8.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.21. The P/E ratio of First Internet Bancorp is 8.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.94. First Internet Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $35.00 And 5 day price change is $2.21 (6.75%) with average volume for 5 day average is 45,140. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $32.44 and 20 day price change is $4.37 (14.28%) and average 20 day moving volume is 29,205. 50 day moving average is $30.81 and 50 day price change is $4.69 ( 15.49%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 24,528. 200 day moving average is $32.62 and 200 day price change is $4.53 (14.88%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 32,179.

Other owners latest trading in First Internet Bancorp :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Foundry Partners LLC were 152,335 which equates to market value of $4.75M and appx 0.20% owners of First Internet Bancorp

On 10/12/2021 shares held by First Midwest Bank Trust Division were 37,482 which equates to market value of $1.17M and appx 0.20% owners of First Internet Bancorp

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 8,716 which equates to market value of $0.27M and appx 0.00% owners of First Internet Bancorp

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 76.34% for First Internet Bancorp

